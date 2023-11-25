When the Georgia Bulldogs match up with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 7:30 PM on Saturday, November 25, our projection system predicts the Bulldogs will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Georgia Tech (+24.5) Toss Up (59.5) Georgia 39, Georgia Tech 20

Georgia Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bulldogs' implied win probability is 96.8%.

Against the spread, the Bulldogs are 4-7-0 this year.

Georgia has not covered the spread (0-5) when they are at least 24.5-point favorites.

The Bulldogs have played 11 games this year and six of them have hit the over.

Georgia games this season have posted an average total of 53.5, which is 6.0 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Georgia Tech Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yellow Jackets have a 7.7% chance to win.

The Yellow Jackets have a 6-4-0 record against the spread this year.

Eight of the Yellow Jackets' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (80%).

The average point total for the Georgia Tech this year is 3.4 points less than this game's over/under.

Bulldogs vs. Yellow Jackets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia 40.4 15.1 42.7 13.7 34.0 16.7 Georgia Tech 31.9 30.5 35.0 30.6 28.4 28.6

