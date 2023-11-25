Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Caddo Parish Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Caddo Parish, Louisiana today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Airline High School at North Caddo High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 25
- Location: Vivian, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benton High School at Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodlawn High School at Plain Dealing High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Plain Dealing, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Evangel Christian Academy at Crescent City Christian School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Metairie, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huntington High School at Bossier High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
