Bowl season and the College Football Playoff are upon us, with one game involving teams from the MEAC on the slate. For details on how to watch all of the postseason action, keep scrolling.

MEAC Game on TV This Week

Date/Time TV North Carolina Central Eagles at Richmond Spiders 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

