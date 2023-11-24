The Week 13 college football schedule includes seven games featuring AAC teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date the top performers and results from each completed game.

Memphis vs. Temple

Week 13 AAC Results

Memphis 45 Temple 21

  • Pregame Favorite: Memphis (-13.5)
  • Pregame Total: 65

Memphis Leaders

  • Passing: Seth Henigan (18-for-28, 250 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Blake Watson (15 ATT, 95 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Joe Scates (8 TAR, 4 REC, 78 YDS, 1 TD)

Temple Leaders

  • Passing: E.J. Warner (27-for-48, 330 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Darvon Hubbard (10 ATT, 95 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Amad Anderson Jr. (8 TAR, 7 REC, 169 YDS, 2 TDs)

Team Stat Comparison

TempleMemphis
465Total Yards440
330Passing Yards250
135Rushing Yards190
1Turnovers1

Upcoming Week 13 AAC Games

Navy Midshipmen at SMU Mustangs

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: SMU (-19.5)

Florida Atlantic Owls at Rice Owls

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Rice Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Rice (-4)

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at East Carolina Pirates

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: East Carolina (-3)

UAB Blazers at North Texas Mean Green

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Apogee Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: North Texas (-2)

Charlotte 49ers at South Florida Bulls

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Raymond James Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: South Florida (-6.5)

