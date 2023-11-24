On Friday at 8:30 PM ET, the Dallas Stars clash with the Calgary Flames. Is Ty Dellandrea going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Ty Dellandrea score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Dellandrea stats and insights

Dellandrea is yet to score through 11 games this season.

He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Flames this season, but has not scored.

Dellandrea has zero points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 64 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Dellandrea recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:11 Home L 2-1 OT 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:32 Home W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:31 Home L 3-2 11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:07 Away L 2-0 11/2/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:20 Away W 4-3 11/1/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:18 Away W 4-3 10/30/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:54 Home W 5-3 10/26/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:23 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:53 Away W 4-1 10/17/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:32 Away L 3-2 SO

Stars vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

