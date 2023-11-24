Friday's game between the Virginia Cavaliers (3-1) and Tulane Green Wave (3-1) squaring off at John Gray Gymnasium has a projected final score of 70-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Virginia, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 11:00 AM ET on November 24.

In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Green Wave earned a 64-58 win against Mercer.

Tulane vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

Tulane vs. Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 70, Tulane 59

Tulane Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Green Wave outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game last season (posting 66.4 points per game, 147th in college basketball, and giving up 60.5 per contest, 78th in college basketball) and had a +188 scoring differential.

With 60.8 points per game in AAC action, Tulane averaged 5.6 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (66.4 PPG).

The Green Wave scored 69.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.3 more points than they averaged away from home (62.3).

Defensively Tulane played better in home games last season, allowing 55.5 points per game, compared to 65.9 in road games.

