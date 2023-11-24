The Dallas Stars (12-4-2) host the Calgary Flames (7-9-3) at American Airlines Center on Friday, November 24 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSW. The Stars were defeated by the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in overtime in their most recent outing, while the Flames are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Nashville Predators.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Stars vs. Flames Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-175) Flames (+145) 6 Stars (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have an 11-5 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Dallas has won all six games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Stars a 63.6% chance to win.

Dallas' 18 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals nine times.

Stars vs Flames Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Stars vs. Flames Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Flames Total (Rank) 61 (10th) Goals 54 (23rd) 49 (7th) Goals Allowed 64 (24th) 12 (19th) Power Play Goals 8 (25th) 8 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (8th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas is 4-6-0 against the spread, and 6-3-1 overall, in its last 10 games.

Dallas hit the over in six of its last 10 contests.

The Stars and their opponents have combined to score 6.0 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Stars have scored 0.3 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Stars offense's 61 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked 10th in the league this year.

The Stars have allowed the seventh-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 49 (2.7 per game).

The team's goal differential is seventh-best in the league at +12.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.