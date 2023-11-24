Two struggling teams meet when the SE Louisiana Lions (1-3) visit the Western Michigan Broncos (0-4) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET. The Lions are 2.5-point favorites as they look to stop a three-game losing streak against the Broncos, losers of four straight. The point total for the matchup is 142.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

SE Louisiana vs. Western Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Niceville, Florida

Niceville, Florida Venue: Raider Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under SE Louisiana -2.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SE Louisiana Betting Records & Stats

In 22 games last season, SE Louisiana and its opponents went over 142.5 combined points.

SE Louisiana games had an average of 153.6 points last season, 11.1 more than the over/under for this game.

SE Louisiana covered 14 times in 26 matchups with a spread last season.

SE Louisiana won 10 of the 13 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (76.9%).

The Lions had a record of 10-1 when they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter (90.9%).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives SE Louisiana a 59.2% chance to win.

SE Louisiana vs. Western Michigan Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 142.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SE Louisiana 22 84.6% 77.6 147.5 76 150 147.5 Western Michigan 13 48.1% 69.9 147.5 74 150 142.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional SE Louisiana Insights & Trends

Last year, the 77.6 points per game the Lions averaged were only 3.6 more points than the Broncos gave up (74).

When SE Louisiana totaled more than 74 points last season, it went 9-6 against the spread and 16-3 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

SE Louisiana vs. Western Michigan Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SE Louisiana 14-12-0 6-5 18-8-0 Western Michigan 9-18-0 6-11 14-13-0

SE Louisiana vs. Western Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

SE Louisiana Western Michigan 10-4 Home Record 7-7 7-8 Away Record 1-15 3-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-11-0 82.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.9 73.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.