Nicholls State vs. Mississippi State November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Nicholls State Colonels (0-1) meet the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. This contest will start at 2:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Nicholls State vs. Mississippi State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
Nicholls State Top Players (2022-23)
- Caleb Huffman: 16.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Latrell Jones: 15 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Marek Nelson: 8.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Emanuel Littles: 7.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Pierce Spencer: 7.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Mississippi State Top Players (2022-23)
- Tolu Smith: 15.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- D.J. Jeffries: 8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cameron Matthews: 6.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Shakeel Moore: 9.8 PTS, 3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dashawn Davis: 8.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
Nicholls State vs. Mississippi State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Mississippi State Rank
|Mississippi State AVG
|Nicholls State AVG
|Nicholls State Rank
|321st
|65.7
|Points Scored
|75.6
|82nd
|9th
|61
|Points Allowed
|72.7
|259th
|24th
|35.3
|Rebounds
|30.8
|241st
|4th
|11.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|96th
|344th
|5.2
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|95th
|14.2
|Assists
|13.9
|109th
|212th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|13.1
|294th
