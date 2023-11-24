Which team is going to emerge victorious on Friday, November 24, when the Miami Hurricanes and Boston College Eagles square off at 12:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Hurricanes. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Boston College (+10) Over (48.5) Miami (FL) 29, Boston College 24

Miami (FL) Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 78.9%.

The Hurricanes are 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

Miami (FL) has an ATS record of 2-2 when playing as at least 10-point favorites.

The Hurricanes have seen six of its 10 games hit the over.

Miami (FL) games average 49.1 total points per game this season, 0.6 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Boston College Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Eagles have a 25.0% chance to win.

The Eagles are 4-7-0 against the spread this season.

Boston College has a 1-1 record against the spread when an underdog by 10 points or more this season.

Eagles games have gone over the point total in seven out of 11 opportunities (63.6%).

The average over/under for Boston College games this season is 2.2 more points than the point total of 48.5 for this outing.

Hurricanes vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami (FL) 30.9 22.3 34.6 21.4 24.5 23.8 Boston College 25.5 28.1 25.7 28.7 25.2 27.4

