How to Watch the McNeese vs. Baylor Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Baylor Bears (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the McNeese Cowgirls (2-4) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Ferrell Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
McNeese Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
McNeese vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison
- The Cowgirls score 8.8 more points per game (75.8) than the Bears give up (67.0).
- When it scores more than 67.0 points, McNeese is 2-2.
- Baylor has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.8 points.
- The Bears score 5.1 more points per game (83.3) than the Cowgirls give up (78.2).
- Baylor is 3-0 when scoring more than 78.2 points.
- McNeese is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 83.3 points.
- This year the Bears are shooting 50.5% from the field, 6.7% higher than the Cowgirls concede.
- The Cowgirls' 40.5 shooting percentage is 2.0 lower than the Bears have conceded.
McNeese Leaders
- Emilia Tenbrock: 11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.8 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)
- Mireia Yespes: 10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 59.5 FG%
- Cristina Gil: 10.7 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)
- Boston Berry: 7.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 28.2 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
- Julia Puente Valverde: 5.7 PTS, 45.7 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
McNeese Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Milwaukee
|L 88-67
|The Legacy Center
|11/18/2023
|UL Monroe
|L 87-53
|The Legacy Center
|11/21/2023
|North American
|W 107-77
|The Legacy Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Baylor
|-
|Ferrell Center
|11/26/2023
|Ecclesia
|-
|The Legacy Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.