Can we count on Mason Marchment finding the back of the net when the Dallas Stars match up against the Calgary Flames at 8:30 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mason Marchment score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Marchment stats and insights

Marchment has scored in four of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has scored one goal versus the Flames this season in one game (four shots).

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 12.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 64 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Marchment recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:10 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 16:35 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 14:42 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:53 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 1 0 1 13:22 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:46 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 16:14 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:40 Home L 3-2 11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:30 Away L 2-0 11/2/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 12:46 Away W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.