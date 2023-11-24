The LSU Tigers (5-1) will attempt to build on a five-game winning stretch when visiting the Niagara Purple Eagles (2-2) at 1:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
  • TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other SEC Games

LSU vs. Niagara Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers score an average of 97.8 points per game, 24.3 more points than the 73.5 the Purple Eagles allow.
  • LSU is 4-1 when it scores more than 73.5 points.
  • Niagara has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 97.8 points.
  • The Purple Eagles score 75.0 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 61.7 the Tigers allow.
  • Niagara has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 61.7 points.
  • When LSU gives up fewer than 75.0 points, it is 4-0.
  • The Purple Eagles shoot 40.7% from the field, 3.6% higher than the Tigers concede defensively.
  • The Tigers' 51.4 shooting percentage from the field is 8.9 higher than the Purple Eagles have given up.

LSU Leaders

  • Aneesah Morrow: 13.3 PTS, 3.8 STL, 1.3 BLK, 41.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)
  • Mikaylah Williams: 19.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 56.3 FG%, 56.7 3PT% (17-for-30)
  • Sa'Myah Smith: 13.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 BLK, 66.0 FG%
  • Hailey Van Lith: 11.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.1 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
  • Flau'jae Johnson: 12.0 PTS, 3.0 STL, 63.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Kent State W 109-79 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/17/2023 @ SE Louisiana W 73-50 University Center (LA)
11/20/2023 Texas Southern W 106-47 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/24/2023 Niagara - John Gray Gymnasium
11/25/2023 Virginia - John Gray Gymnasium
11/30/2023 Virginia Tech - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

