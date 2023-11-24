The LSU Tigers (3-2) go up against the North Florida Ospreys (4-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

LSU vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

LSU Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Ospreys allow to opponents.

LSU is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.

The Ospreys are the 223rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 193rd.

The Tigers record 78.2 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 70.8 the Ospreys allow.

LSU has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 70.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

LSU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively LSU performed better in home games last year, putting up 69.3 points per game, compared to 62.4 per game on the road.

In 2022-23, the Tigers surrendered 69.7 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 76.2.

Looking at three-pointers, LSU performed better at home last season, sinking 7.6 threes per game with a 33.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 32.5% three-point percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

LSU Upcoming Schedule