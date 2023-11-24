LSU vs. Niagara Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 24
Friday's contest features the LSU Tigers (5-1) and the Niagara Purple Eagles (2-2) facing off at John Gray Gymnasium in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 90-64 victory for heavily favored LSU according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on November 24.
The Tigers are coming off of a 106-47 win against Texas Southern in their last game on Monday.
LSU vs. Niagara Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
LSU vs. Niagara Score Prediction
- Prediction: LSU 90, Niagara 64
Other SEC Predictions
LSU Schedule Analysis
- The Tigers notched their best win of the season on November 14, when they took down the Kent State Golden Flashes, who rank No. 140 in our computer rankings, 109-79.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Tigers are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most losses.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Purple Eagles are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most losses.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, LSU is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most wins.
LSU 2023-24 Best Wins
- 109-79 at home over Kent State (No. 140) on November 14
- 73-50 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 203) on November 17
- 109-47 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 305) on November 12
- 106-47 at home over Texas Southern (No. 312) on November 20
- 112-55 at home over Queens (NC) (No. 323) on November 9
LSU Leaders
- Aneesah Morrow: 13.3 PTS, 3.8 STL, 1.3 BLK, 41.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)
- Mikaylah Williams: 19.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 56.3 FG%, 56.7 3PT% (17-for-30)
- Sa'Myah Smith: 13.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 BLK, 66.0 FG%
- Hailey Van Lith: 11.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.1 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
- Flau'jae Johnson: 12.0 PTS, 3.0 STL, 63.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
LSU Performance Insights
- The Tigers put up 97.8 points per game (fifth in college basketball) while giving up 61.7 per contest (153rd in college basketball). They have a +217 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 36.1 points per game.
