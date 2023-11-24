Week 13 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Louisiana
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Week 13 college football slate has lots in store, including fans watching from Louisiana. Among those games is the Texas A&M Aggies taking on the LSU Tigers.
College Football Games to Watch in Louisiana on TV This Week
UTSA Roadrunners at No. 18 Tulane Green Wave
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Friday, November 24
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Tulane (-3.5)
Texas A&M Aggies at No. 14 LSU Tigers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: LSU (-11.5)
Southern Jaguars vs. Grambling Tigers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Fubo
Nicholls State Colonels at Southern Illinois Salukis
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Saluki Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
UL Monroe Warhawks at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Cajun Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Louisiana (-12.5)
