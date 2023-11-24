The Grambling Tigers (2-4) will try to break a three-game losing streak when visiting the Troy Trojans (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Trojan Arena. This game is at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Troy vs. Grambling matchup in this article.

Grambling vs. Troy Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Grambling vs. Troy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grambling vs. Troy Betting Trends

Grambling has not won against the spread this season in four games with a spread.

The Tigers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Troy has won one game against the spread this season.

All of the Trojans games have gone over the point total this season.

