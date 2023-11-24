The Grambling Tigers (2-4) hope to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Troy Trojans (2-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Trojan Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Grambling vs. Troy Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Grambling Stats Insights

The Tigers' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.9 percentage points higher than the Trojans have given up to their opponents (38%).

Grambling has put together a 2-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38% from the field.

The Tigers are the 317th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Trojans sit at seventh.

The Tigers put up just one more point per game (71) than the Trojans give up (70).

Grambling is 2-0 when it scores more than 70 points.

Grambling Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Grambling scored 73 points per game at home last season, and 64.9 on the road.

The Tigers conceded 56.3 points per game at home last season, and 66.7 on the road.

At home, Grambling made 5.3 triples per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged away (5.1). Grambling's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.5%) than away (32.5%).

Grambling Upcoming Schedule