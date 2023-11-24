The Baylor Bears (5-0) will aim to build on a five-game winning run when they visit the Florida Gators (4-1) at 5:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Gators have won three games in a row.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Baylor vs. Florida matchup.

Baylor vs. Florida Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Baylor vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Baylor vs. Florida Betting Trends

Baylor has won two games against the spread this season.

The Bears and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of four times this season.

Florida has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this year.

A total of five Gators games this year have gone over the point total.

Baylor Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Baylor is 15th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), much higher than its computer rankings (43rd).

With odds of +3000, Baylor has been given a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Florida Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 With odds of +6000, Florida has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.