Tulane vs. Cal November 23 Tickets & Start Time
The California Golden Bears (2-3) will face the Tulane Green Wave (3-1) at 12:30 AM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. This contest is available via CBS Sports Network.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Tulane vs. Cal Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, November 23
- Game Time: 12:30 AM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Tulane Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tulane Top Players (2022-23)
- Jaylen Forbes: 18.5 PTS, 5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kevin Cross: 14.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jalen Cook: 19.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Sion James: 9.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tylan Pope: 6.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Cal Players to Watch
- Fardaws Aimaq: 16 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jaylon Tyson: 18.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK
- Jalen Cole: 15.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Grant Newell: 5.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Devin Askew: 10 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Tulane vs. Cal Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Cal Rank
|Cal AVG
|Tulane AVG
|Tulane Rank
|362nd
|58.3
|Points Scored
|79.9
|19th
|177th
|70.1
|Points Allowed
|77.2
|340th
|351st
|27.7
|Rebounds
|29.9
|283rd
|317th
|6.7
|Off. Rebounds
|5
|363rd
|352nd
|4.9
|3pt Made
|7.8
|125th
|358th
|9.6
|Assists
|15.7
|24th
|189th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|11
|99th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.