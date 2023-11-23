Will Tony Pollard pay out his Week 12 anytime TD player prop when the Dallas Cowboys clash with the Washington Commanders on Thursday at 4:30 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the important stats.

Will Tony Pollard score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: -149 (Bet $14.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Dallas' top rusher, Pollard, has carried the ball 147 times for 590 yards (59 per game), with three touchdowns.

Pollard also figures in the passing game, catching 33 passes for 209 yards (20.9 ypg).

Pollard has rushed for a TD in two games, with multiple rushing touchdowns once.

Tony Pollard Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Giants 14 70 2 2 12 0 Week 2 Jets 25 72 0 7 37 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 23 122 0 3 -1 0 Week 4 Patriots 11 47 0 3 13 0 Week 5 @49ers 8 29 0 4 35 0 Week 6 @Chargers 15 30 0 6 80 0 Week 8 Rams 12 53 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Eagles 12 51 0 3 12 0 Week 10 Giants 15 55 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Panthers 12 61 1 4 19 0

