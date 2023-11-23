Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard will face the Washington Commanders and their 21st-ranked rushing defense in Week 12, starting at 4:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Pollard, on 147 carries, has a team-leading 590 rushing yards (59 ypg). He has scored three TDs on the ground. Pollard makes his mark in the passing game, reeling in 33 passes for 209 yards (20.9 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Pollard and the Cowboys with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pollard vs. the Commanders

Pollard vs the Commanders (since 2021): 3 GP / 19.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 19.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD No player has recorded more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Commanders in the 2023 season.

Six opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Washington this year.

The Commanders have not allowed any opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The run defense of the Commanders is conceding 114.3 yards per outing on the ground this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Commanders' defense is ranked seventh in the NFL with six rushing TDs allowed so far this season.

Watch Cowboys vs Commanders on Fubo!

Tony Pollard Rushing Props vs. the Commanders

Rushing Yards: 62.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Pollard with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pollard Rushing Insights

Pollard has out-gained the rushing yards prop bet total set for him twice in 10 opportunities this season.

The Cowboys have passed 55.3% of the time and run 44.7% this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 289 rushes this season. He's handled 147 of those carries (50.9%).

Pollard has a rushing touchdown in two games this season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 10.7% of his team's 28 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

He has 39 red zone rushing carries (55.7% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Tony Pollard Receiving Props vs the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-120)

Pollard Receiving Insights

In three of 10 games this season, Pollard has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Pollard has received 11.2% of his team's 358 passing attempts this season (40 targets).

He has been targeted 40 times, averaging 5.2 yards per target (124th in NFL).

Pollard does not have a TD reception this season in 10 games.

Pollard has been targeted eight times in the red zone (12.5% of his team's 64 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Pollard's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Panthers 11/19/2023 Week 11 12 ATT / 61 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 4 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/12/2023 Week 10 15 ATT / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 11/5/2023 Week 9 12 ATT / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/29/2023 Week 8 12 ATT / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/16/2023 Week 6 15 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 6 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.