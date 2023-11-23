In the Week 12 game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at 4:30 PM ET on Thursday, will CeeDee Lamb hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will CeeDee Lamb score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: -139 (Bet $13.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Lamb has 74 catches (95 targets) and paces the Cowboys with 1,013 yards receiving (101.3 per game) plus five TDs.

Lamb has grabbed a touchdown pass in four of 10 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has one rushing TD this season.

CeeDee Lamb Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 4 4 77 0 Week 2 Jets 13 11 143 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 4 53 0 Week 4 Patriots 6 4 36 1 Week 5 @49ers 5 4 49 0 Week 6 @Chargers 7 7 117 0 Week 8 Rams 14 12 158 2 Week 9 @Eagles 16 11 191 0 Week 10 Giants 14 11 151 1 Week 11 @Panthers 9 6 38 1

