Sun Belt Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, November 22
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
There are two games featuring a Sun Belt team on the Wednesday college basketball schedule, including the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats versus the Georgia State Panthers.
Sun Belt Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Georgia State Panthers
|12:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
|4:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
