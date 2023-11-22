Player prop bet odds for Joe Pavelski, William Karlsson and others are listed when the Dallas Stars host the Vegas Golden Knights at American Airlines Center on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars vs. Golden Knights Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Pavelski, who has scored 17 points in 17 games (eight goals and nine assists).

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Nov. 20 1 1 2 2 vs. Avalanche Nov. 18 1 0 1 2 vs. Coyotes Nov. 14 0 1 1 4 at Wild Nov. 12 1 0 1 4 at Jets Nov. 11 0 0 0 2

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Roope Hintz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Roope Hintz is another of Dallas' most productive contributors through 16 games, with seven goals and nine assists.

Hintz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Nov. 20 1 2 3 3 vs. Avalanche Nov. 18 0 0 0 2 vs. Coyotes Nov. 14 1 0 1 1 at Wild Nov. 12 0 1 1 1 at Jets Nov. 11 0 0 0 5

Matt Duchene Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)

Matt Duchene's season total of 15 points has come from six goals and nine assists.

Duchene Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Nov. 20 0 1 1 1 vs. Avalanche Nov. 18 0 1 1 2 vs. Coyotes Nov. 14 1 1 2 3 at Wild Nov. 12 1 1 2 1 at Jets Nov. 11 1 0 1 4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Karlsson has scored nine goals (0.5 per game) and dished out 11 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the Vegas offense with 20 total points (1.1 per game). He takes 2.4 shots per game, shooting 20%.

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Nov. 19 0 0 0 4 at Flyers Nov. 18 1 0 1 4 at Canadiens Nov. 16 0 1 1 9 at Capitals Nov. 14 0 0 0 3 vs. Sharks Nov. 10 1 1 2 1

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -125)

Jack Eichel has totaled 19 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has seven goals and 12 assists.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Nov. 19 0 0 0 2 at Flyers Nov. 18 0 1 1 3 at Canadiens Nov. 16 1 2 3 5 at Capitals Nov. 14 0 0 0 3 vs. Sharks Nov. 10 0 1 1 5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.