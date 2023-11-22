Stars vs. Golden Knights November 22 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
When the Dallas Stars face the Vegas Golden Knights at American Airlines Center on Wednesday (beginning at 9:30 PM ET), Roope Hintz and Jack Eichel will be two of the most exciting players to watch.
Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Stars (-135)
- Total: 6
- TV: TNT,Max
Stars Players to Watch
- Joe Pavelski is one of Dallas' leading contributors (17 points), via amassed eight goals and nine assists.
- Hintz is another key contributor for Dallas, with 16 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring seven goals and adding nine assists.
- Matt Duchene's 15 points this season are via six goals and nine assists.
- Scott Wedgewood (4-1-0) has a goals against average of 3.0 on the season. His .916% save percentage ranks 17th in the NHL.
Golden Knights Players to Watch
- William Karlsson's nine goals and 11 assists in 19 matchups give him 20 points on the season.
- Eichel has made a big impact for Vegas this season with 19 points (seven goals and 12 assists).
- This season, Mark Stone has five goals and 13 assists, for a season point total of 18.
- In the crease, Logan Thompson has a 5-2-1 record this season, with a .920 save percentage (12th in the league). In 8 games, he has 230 saves, and has given up 20 goals (2.5 goals against average).
Stars vs. Golden Knights Stat Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Golden Knights AVG
|Golden Knights Rank
|9th
|3.53
|Goals Scored
|3.37
|14th
|10th
|2.76
|Goals Allowed
|2.47
|4th
|15th
|30.9
|Shots
|31.7
|11th
|26th
|32.5
|Shots Allowed
|30.3
|14th
|13th
|21.43%
|Power Play %
|23.08%
|9th
|3rd
|88.14%
|Penalty Kill %
|84.75%
|10th
