Pelicans vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Sacramento Kings (8-5) take on the New Orleans Pelicans (7-7) as only 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and NBCS-CA. The matchup has an over/under set at 237.5 points.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Pelicans vs. Kings Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and NBCS-CA
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-1.5
|237.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- New Orleans has played five games this season that have had more than 237.5 combined points scored.
- New Orleans' games this season have had an average of 227.3 points, 10.2 fewer points than this game's total.
- New Orleans is 8-6-0 ATS this season.
- The Pelicans have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win five times (50%) in those contests.
- This season, New Orleans has won three of its eight games when it is the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies New Orleans has a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info
|Kings vs Pelicans Injury Report
|Kings vs Pelicans Players to Watch
|Kings vs Pelicans Prediction
|Kings vs Pelicans Odds/Over/Under
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pelicans vs. Kings Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 237.5
|% of Games Over 237.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|6
|46.2%
|115.2
|228.5
|115.5
|229.5
|231.9
|Pelicans
|5
|35.7%
|113.3
|228.5
|114
|229.5
|226.1
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- Against the spread, New Orleans has been better at home (6-3-0) than away (2-3-0).
- The Pelicans score an average of 113.3 points per game, just 2.2 fewer points than the 115.5 the Kings give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 115.5 points, New Orleans is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Pelicans vs. Kings Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pelicans
|8-6
|6-4
|7-7
|Kings
|8-5
|4-5
|6-7
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pelicans vs. Kings Point Insights
|Pelicans
|Kings
|113.3
|115.2
|15
|10
|4-2
|6-1
|3-3
|7-0
|114
|115.5
|18
|20
|6-1
|4-1
|6-1
|3-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.