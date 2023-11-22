Panthers vs. Bruins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers (12-5-1), winners of six straight home games, host the Boston Bruins (13-1-3) at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Panthers vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Panthers (-110)
|Bruins (-110)
|6
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have been a moneyline favorite 10 times this season, and have gone 8-2 in those games.
- Florida has a 9-2 record (winning 81.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter.
- The Panthers have an implied moneyline win probability of 52.4% in this contest.
- Florida's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals 10 times.
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins won the only game they played as an underdog this season.
- Boston has entered three games this season as an underdog by -110 or more and won each of those games.
- Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Bruins have a 52.4% chance to win.
- Boston's games this season have had more than 6 goals seven of 17 times.
Panthers vs Bruins Additional Info
Panthers vs. Bruins Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|57 (14th)
|Goals
|59 (11th)
|49 (10th)
|Goals Allowed
|37 (1st)
|10 (22nd)
|Power Play Goals
|13 (13th)
|14 (19th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|6 (1st)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- Florida is 5-5-0 against the spread, and 8-2-0 overall, in its past 10 games.
- In its past 10 games, Florida went over seven times.
- The Panthers and their opponents have averaged 6.5 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.5 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Panthers' goals per game average is 0.9 higher than their season-long average.
- The Panthers are ranked 14th in the league with 57 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.
- On defense, the Panthers have been one of the best units in NHL play, allowing 49 goals to rank 10th.
- The team has the league's 10th-best goal differential at +8 this season.
Bruins Advanced Stats
- Boston possesses a 5-5-0 line versus the spread while finishing 7-1-2 straight up over its past 10 games.
- Five of Boston's last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- The Bruins and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6 goals in their last 10 games, identical to the over/under posted in this matchup.
- Over their past 10 games, the Bruins and their opponents are scoring 0.6 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.3 goals.
- The Bruins have the league's 11th-ranked scoring offense (59 total goals, 3.5 per game).
- The Bruins are the toughest defensive unit in the NHL this season, allowing 37 goals (just 2.2 per game).
- Their +22 goal differential is third-best in the league.
