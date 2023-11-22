The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-1) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they host the McNeese Cowboys (5-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center as 6.5-point favorites. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 140.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

McNeese vs. Louisiana Tech Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Thomas Assembly Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Louisiana Tech -6.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cowboys Betting Records & Stats

McNeese and its opponents have combined to score more than 140.5 points twice this season.

McNeese has had an average of 139.2 points scored in its games so far this season, 1.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

McNeese has compiled a perfect 3-0-0 record against the spread this year.

McNeese has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Cowboys have played as an underdog of +230 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies McNeese has a 30.3% chance of walking away with the win.

McNeese vs. Louisiana Tech Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 140.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 140.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Louisiana Tech 15 53.6% 72.2 141.4 70.3 145.7 139.5 McNeese 17 56.7% 69.2 141.4 75.4 145.7 143.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional McNeese Insights & Trends

The Cowboys put up 22.7 more points per game (82.7) than the Bulldogs give up (60.0).

McNeese has put together a 2-0 ATS record and a 4-1 overall record in games it scores more than 60.0 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

McNeese vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Louisiana Tech 15-13-0 4-2 18-10-0 McNeese 14-16-0 5-6 15-15-0

McNeese vs. Louisiana Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Louisiana Tech McNeese 9-6 Home Record 6-8 4-11 Away Record 3-14 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-8-0 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.3 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.3 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.