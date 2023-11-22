Luka Doncic is one of the players with prop bets available when the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers play at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday (tipping at 10:30 PM ET).

Mavericks vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: -135) 3.5 (Over: -114)

Wednesday's points prop bet for Doncic is 30.5 points. That is 10.5 fewer than his season average of 41.

He has averaged 3.0 more rebounds per game (11.5) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (8.5).

Doncic's year-long assist average -- 8.5 per game -- is 1.0 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (7.5).

Doncic has hit six three pointers per game, 2.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -108) 7.5 (Over: -128) 7.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: +120)

The 26.5 points prop total set for LeBron James on Wednesday is 3.5 more than his season scoring average (23).

He has collected 10.3 rebounds per game, 2.8 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (7.5).

James has averaged 7.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (7.5).

James has averaged 1.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.8 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

