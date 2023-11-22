The Los Angeles Lakers (9-6) are underdogs (+1.5) in their attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (9-5) at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The contest airs on SportsNet LA and BSSW.

Mavericks vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and BSSW

SportsNet LA and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Mavericks vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 118 - Lakers 117

Mavericks vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 1.5)

Lakers (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-0.0)

Mavericks (-0.0) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Under (237.5) Computer Predicted Total: 234.3

The Mavericks (7-7-0 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 10% more often than the Lakers (6-9-0) this year.

Dallas (6-5) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (54.5%) than Los Angeles (2-2) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (50%).

Dallas' games have gone over the total 78.6% of the time this season (11 out of 14), which is more often than Los Angeles' games have (five out of 15).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Lakers are 1-3, while the Mavericks are 8-3 as moneyline favorites.

Mavericks Performance Insights

The Mavericks have been lifted by their offense, as they rank second-best in the NBA by tallying 122.8 points per game. They rank 24th in the league in points allowed (120.4 per contest).

Dallas is 22nd in the NBA with 42.4 rebounds per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 24th with 45.6 rebounds allowed per contest.

So far this year, the Mavericks rank 14th in the league in assists, dishing out 25.8 per game.

Dallas ranks top-five this year in turnovers, ranking third-best in the league with 12.1 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 17th with 13.5 forced turnovers per contest.

When it comes to three-point shooting, things are clicking for the Mavericks, who are making 16.7 treys per game (best in NBA) and shooting 38.8% from three-point land (third-best).

