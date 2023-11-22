The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-2) will face the Long Beach State Beach (3-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.

Louisiana vs. Long Beach State Game Information

Louisiana Players to Watch

  • Joe Charles: 13.8 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Kobe Julien: 19.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 1 BLK
  • Themus Fulks: 14.5 PTS, 3 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Kentrell Garnett: 10 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
  • Hosana Kitenge: 8.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Long Beach State Players to Watch

Louisiana vs. Long Beach State Stat Comparison

Louisiana Rank Louisiana AVG Long Beach State AVG Long Beach State Rank
74th 82 Points Scored 75.3 188th
202nd 71.2 Points Allowed 77 298th
273rd 31.2 Rebounds 32.5 228th
133rd 10 Off. Rebounds 10 133rd
40th 9.6 3pt Made 6.3 257th
96th 15.2 Assists 12 248th
162nd 11.8 Turnovers 15.7 346th

