Louisiana vs. Long Beach State November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-2) will face the Long Beach State Beach (3-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.
Louisiana vs. Long Beach State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Louisiana Players to Watch
- Joe Charles: 13.8 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Kobe Julien: 19.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 1 BLK
- Themus Fulks: 14.5 PTS, 3 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Kentrell Garnett: 10 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Hosana Kitenge: 8.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Long Beach State Players to Watch
Louisiana vs. Long Beach State Stat Comparison
|Louisiana Rank
|Louisiana AVG
|Long Beach State AVG
|Long Beach State Rank
|74th
|82
|Points Scored
|75.3
|188th
|202nd
|71.2
|Points Allowed
|77
|298th
|273rd
|31.2
|Rebounds
|32.5
|228th
|133rd
|10
|Off. Rebounds
|10
|133rd
|40th
|9.6
|3pt Made
|6.3
|257th
|96th
|15.2
|Assists
|12
|248th
|162nd
|11.8
|Turnovers
|15.7
|346th
