Wednesday's contest that pits the McNeese Cowboys (5-1) against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-1) at Thomas Assembly Center is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-67 in favor of McNeese. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on November 22.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Louisiana Tech vs. McNeese Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: Thomas Assembly Center

Louisiana Tech vs. McNeese Score Prediction

Prediction: McNeese 68, Louisiana Tech 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisiana Tech vs. McNeese

Computer Predicted Spread: McNeese (-1.6)

McNeese (-1.6) Computer Predicted Total: 134.7

Louisiana Tech Performance Insights

Louisiana Tech put up 72.2 points per game and allowed 70.3 last year, making them 162nd in the nation on offense and 184th defensively.

The Bulldogs grabbed 31.2 rebounds per game and conceded 29 boards last season, ranking 220th and 53rd, respectively, in the nation.

At 12.3 assists per game last year, Louisiana Tech was 237th in college basketball.

With 8.5 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.6% from downtown last season, the Bulldogs were 60th and 156th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Louisiana Tech was 322nd in the country in 3-pointers allowed (8.5 per game) and 14th-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (37.2%) last season.

The Bulldogs attempted 42.1% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 57.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 32.9% of the Bulldogs' baskets were 3-pointers, and 67.1% were 2-pointers.

