Louisiana Tech vs. McNeese: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 22
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-1) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the McNeese Cowboys (5-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisiana Tech vs. McNeese matchup.
Louisiana Tech vs. McNeese Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Louisiana Tech vs. McNeese Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisiana Tech Moneyline
|McNeese Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisiana Tech (-6.5)
|134.5
|-300
|+230
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Louisiana Tech (-6.5)
|133.5
|-275
|+220
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Louisiana Tech vs. McNeese Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Louisiana Tech compiled a 15-13-0 record against the spread last season.
- A total of 18 Bulldogs games last season went over the point total.
- McNeese went 14-16-0 ATS last season.
- Cowboys games went over the point total 15 out of 30 times last season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.