The Dallas Stars, Joe Pavelski included, will face the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Pavelski against the Golden Knights, we have plenty of info to help.

Joe Pavelski vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

Pavelski has averaged 16:26 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Pavelski has a goal in eight of 17 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Pavelski has a point in 12 of 17 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Pavelski has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 17 games played, including multiple assists once.

Pavelski's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.2% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Pavelski going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 47 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +17.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 17 Games 10 17 Points 6 8 Goals 2 9 Assists 4

