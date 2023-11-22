The Grambling Tigers (2-3) are heavy, 10.5-point underdogs against the Sam Houston Bearkats (2-3) at Trojan Arena on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The game starts at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 135.5.

Grambling vs. Sam Houston Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 2:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Troy, Alabama

Venue: Trojan Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Sam Houston -10.5 135.5

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

Grambling has combined with its opponent to score more than 135.5 points just once this season.

The average over/under for Grambling's matchups this season is 151.2, 15.7 more points than this game's point total.

Grambling has put together a 0-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Grambling was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

This season, the Tigers have been at least a +475 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Grambling has a 17.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Grambling vs. Sam Houston Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Sam Houston 4 80% 72.4 144 75.4 155 137.5 Grambling 1 33.3% 71.6 144 79.6 155 137.5

Additional Grambling Insights & Trends

The Tigers put up an average of 71.6 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 75.4 the Bearkats give up.

Grambling vs. Sam Houston Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Sam Houston 3-2-0 0-0 4-1-0 Grambling 0-3-0 0-2 1-2-0

Grambling vs. Sam Houston Home/Away Splits

Sam Houston Grambling 12-1 Home Record 11-1 11-6 Away Record 9-6 5-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 79.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73 65.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 3-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

