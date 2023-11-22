Wednesday's game features the Sam Houston Bearkats (2-3) and the Grambling Tigers (2-3) squaring off at Trojan Arena (on November 22) at 2:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-70 win for Sam Houston.

The game has no line set.

Grambling vs. Sam Houston Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 2:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Trojan Arena

Grambling vs. Sam Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Sam Houston 75, Grambling 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Grambling vs. Sam Houston

Computer Predicted Spread: Sam Houston (-4.3)

Sam Houston (-4.3) Computer Predicted Total: 145.2

Sam Houston is 3-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Grambling's 0-3-0 ATS record. The Bearkats have a 4-1-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Tigers have a record of 1-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grambling Performance Insights

The Tigers have a -40 scoring differential, falling short by 8.0 points per game. They're putting up 71.6 points per game, 242nd in college basketball, and are allowing 79.6 per contest to rank 321st in college basketball.

The 30.8 rebounds per game Grambling accumulates rank 281st in the country. Their opponents grab 30.8.

Grambling hits 3.4 three-pointers per game (357th in college basketball) at a 24.3% rate (346th in college basketball), compared to the 8.6 per outing its opponents make, shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc.

Grambling forces 14.0 turnovers per game (100th in college basketball) while committing 13.2 (251st in college basketball).

