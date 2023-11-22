Dyson Daniels and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates will face the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Daniels, in his previous game (November 20 win against the Kings), put up three points and five assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Daniels' performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Dyson Daniels Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-125)

Over 8.5 (-125) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-114)

Over 4.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-114)

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Kings gave up 118.1 points per game last season, 25th in the NBA.

The Kings conceded 42.2 rebounds on average last season, ninth in the NBA.

The Kings were the 28th-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 26.7.

Looking at three-point defense, the Kings were ranked 18th in the league last year, giving up 12.5 makes per game.

Dyson Daniels vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 25 3 2 5 1 0 1

