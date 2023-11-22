High school basketball action in Caddo Parish, Louisiana is happening today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Woodlawn High School at Airline High School

Game Time: 11:35 AM CT on November 22

11:35 AM CT on November 22 Location: Shreveport, LA

Shreveport, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy at Captain Shreve High School

Game Time: 1:03 PM CT on November 22

1:03 PM CT on November 22 Location: Shreveport, LA

Shreveport, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Evangel Christian Academy at Rayville High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 22

2:30 PM CT on November 22 Location: Rayville, LA

Rayville, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Magnolia School of Excellence at Booker T. Washington High School

Game Time: 4:05 PM CT on November 22

4:05 PM CT on November 22 Location: Shreveport, LA

Shreveport, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Bossier High School at Huntington High School