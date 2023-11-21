Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Red River Parish Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Red River Parish, Louisiana today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Red River Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Montgomery High School at Red River High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Coushatta, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
