Tuesday's game between the McNeese Cowboys (4-1) and the Texas State Bobcats (2-2) at Thomas Assembly Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-63 and heavily favors McNeese to take home the win. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 21.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

McNeese vs. Texas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Thomas Assembly Center

McNeese vs. Texas State Score Prediction

Prediction: McNeese 80, Texas State 63

Spread & Total Prediction for McNeese vs. Texas State

Computer Predicted Spread: McNeese (-16.6)

McNeese (-16.6) Computer Predicted Total: 142.5

McNeese Performance Insights

The Cowboys average 87.4 points per game (40th in college basketball) while giving up 58.2 per outing (17th in college basketball). They have a +146 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 29.2 points per game.

McNeese wins the rebound battle by 8.4 boards on average. It collects 36.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 112th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 27.8 per contest.

McNeese connects on 8.2 three-pointers per game (134th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.6. It shoots 42.3% from deep while its opponents hit 29.1% from long range.

The Cowboys rank 14th in college basketball by averaging 112.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 28th in college basketball, allowing 74.9 points per 100 possessions.

McNeese has committed 9.4 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 7.8 (11th in college basketball action) while forcing 17.2 (25th in college basketball).

