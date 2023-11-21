The McNeese Cowboys (4-1) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Texas State Bobcats (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

McNeese vs. Texas State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

McNeese Stats Insights

  • This season, the Cowboys have a 52.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.4% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Bobcats' opponents have hit.
  • McNeese is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Bobcats are the 294th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cowboys sit at 107th.
  • The Cowboys average 87.4 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 72.8 the Bobcats give up.
  • McNeese is 4-1 when scoring more than 72.8 points.

McNeese Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • McNeese put up 74.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.3 points per game in away games, a difference of 10 points per contest.
  • At home, the Cowboys allowed 2.3 fewer points per game (74.1) than away from home (76.4).
  • At home, McNeese made 0.6 more three-pointers per game (8.2) than when playing on the road (7.6). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (31.8%) compared to in road games (33%).

McNeese Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 Champion Christian W 110-46 The Legacy Center
11/14/2023 LeTourneau W 81-49 The Legacy Center
11/18/2023 @ Western Carolina L 76-74 Ramsey Center
11/21/2023 Texas State - Thomas Assembly Center
11/22/2023 @ Louisiana Tech - Thomas Assembly Center
11/28/2023 @ UAB - Bartow Arena

