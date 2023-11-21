Louisiana vs. Buffalo: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 21
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-2) take on the Buffalo Bulls (1-3) as 9.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup has an over/under of 152.5.
Louisiana vs. Buffalo Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
- Where: Estero, Florida
- Venue: Hertz Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Louisiana
|-9.5
|152.5
Louisiana Betting Records & Stats
- In nine games last season, Louisiana and its opponents went over 152.5 combined points.
- Louisiana's matchups last season had an average of 146.8 points, 5.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Louisiana went 17-12-0 ATS last season.
- Louisiana finished 21-2 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 91.3% of those games).
- The Ragin' Cajuns won all four games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -500 or shorter.
- Louisiana has an implied moneyline win probability of 83.3% in this contest.
Louisiana vs. Buffalo Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 152.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 152.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Louisiana
|9
|31%
|77.4
|154.9
|69.5
|147.2
|142.8
|Buffalo
|14
|48.3%
|77.5
|154.9
|77.7
|147.2
|154.1
Additional Louisiana Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 77.4 points per game the Ragin' Cajuns put up were only 0.3 fewer points than the Bulls allowed (77.7).
- When Louisiana scored more than 77.7 points last season, it went 6-5 against the spread and 15-0 overall.
Louisiana vs. Buffalo Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Louisiana
|17-12-0
|3-2
|15-14-0
|Buffalo
|14-15-0
|3-3
|15-14-0
Louisiana vs. Buffalo Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Louisiana
|Buffalo
|14-0
|Home Record
|11-4
|7-7
|Away Record
|3-9
|8-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-6-0
|5-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|85.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.2
|72.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|74.6
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-8-0
|8-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-3-0
