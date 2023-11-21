The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (0-1) will face the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Utah Game Information

Louisiana Tech Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Crawford: 13.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Southern Utah Top Players (2022-23)

Tevian Jones: 17.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Utah Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Louisiana Tech Rank Louisiana Tech AVG Southern Utah AVG Southern Utah Rank 162nd 72.2 Points Scored 82.8 4th 184th 70.3 Points Allowed 74.7 306th 220th 31.2 Rebounds 35.6 20th 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 9.3 105th 60th 8.5 3pt Made 8.5 60th 237th 12.3 Assists 13.1 169th 272nd 12.8 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

