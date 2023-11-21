How to Watch the Lakers vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (8-6) take on the Utah Jazz (4-9) on November 21, 2023.
Lakers vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Lakers vs Jazz Additional Info
Lakers Stats Insights
- This season, the Lakers have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 48.9% of shots the Jazz's opponents have made.
- Los Angeles has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.9% from the field.
- The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 19th.
- The Lakers average 111.9 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 122 the Jazz allow.
- When Los Angeles puts up more than 122 points, it is 2-1.
Jazz Stats Insights
- The Jazz's 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Lakers have allowed to their opponents.
- This season, Utah has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.1% from the field.
- The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 29th.
- The Jazz score an average of 116.8 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 113.6 the Lakers give up.
- Utah is 4-4 when it scores more than 113.6 points.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Lakers are posting 5.1 more points per game (114.4) than they are in away games (109.3).
- In 2023-24, Los Angeles is allowing 109.9 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 117.3.
- The Lakers are making 9.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.5% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.7 fewer threes and 0.6% points worse than they're averaging on the road (10.3, 34.1%).
Jazz Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Jazz are better offensively, scoring 122.9 points per game, compared to 109.8 away. They're also better defensively, giving up 120.3 points per game at home, and 124 away.
- In 2023-24 Utah is allowing 3.7 fewer points per game at home (120.3) than on the road (124).
- At home the Jazz are picking up 27.3 assists per game, 0.3 more than on the road (27).
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gabe Vincent
|Out
|Knee
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|Out
|Heel
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Adductor
|LeBron James
|Questionable
|Calf
|Jalen Hood-Schifino
|Questionable
|Patella
Jazz Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Walker Kessler
|Out
|Elbow
