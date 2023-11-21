Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Caddo Parish Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Caddo Parish, Louisiana. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy at Booker T. Washington High School
- Game Time: 6:02 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Captain Shreve High School at Huntington High School
- Game Time: 7:35 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
