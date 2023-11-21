The Buffalo Bulls (3-8) will face off against a fellow MAC opponent, the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-6) in a matchup on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at UB Stadium. The Bulls are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 36 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan matchup.

Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: UB Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Buffalo Moneyline Eastern Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Buffalo (-6.5) 36 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Buffalo (-6.5) 35.5 -235 +190 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends

Buffalo is 5-6-0 ATS this season.

The Bulls have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Eastern Michigan has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover five times.

The Eagles have an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this season.

Buffalo & Eastern Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Eastern Michigan To Win the MAC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.