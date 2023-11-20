The Bradley Braves (3-0) bring a three-game winning streak into a road contest against the Tulane Green Wave (3-0), who have won three straight as well. It begins at 10:30 PM ET (on CBS Sports Network) on Monday, November 20, 2023.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bradley vs. Tulane matchup in this article.

Tulane vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California

JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tulane vs. Bradley Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tulane vs. Bradley Betting Trends (2022-23)

Tulane put together a 13-16-0 record against the spread last year.

The Green Wave covered the spread four times last year (4-4 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Bradley won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

A total of 15 Braves games last season went over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.