Southland Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There are three games on the college basketball schedule on Monday that feature Southland squads. That includes the Houston Christian Huskies versus the Texas A&M Aggies.
Southland Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Jackson State Tigers at SE Louisiana Lions
|1:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Utah Tech Trailblazers at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
|2:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Houston Christian Huskies at Texas A&M Aggies
|8:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20
|SEC Network +
