The Southern Jaguars (0-4) travel to face the Iowa State Cyclones (1-1) after losing four consecutive road games. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

TV: ESPN+

Southern vs. Iowa State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Jaguars put up 7.1 fewer points per game last year (57.5) than the Cyclones gave up (64.6).

Southern had a 15-8 record last season when allowing fewer than 75.4 points.

Last year, the 75.4 points per game the Cyclones put up were 15.1 more points than the Jaguars gave up (60.3).

Iowa State had a 19-6 record last season when scoring more than 60.3 points.

The Cyclones shot 42.3% from the field last season, five percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Jaguars allowed to opponents.

The Jaguars shot 32.7% from the field, 5.6% lower than the 38.3% the Cyclones' opponents shot last season.

